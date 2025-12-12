Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$109.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.
