Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$109.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Metro from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Metro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRU

Metro Price Performance

MRU stock opened at C$98.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The firm has a market cap of C$21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.98. Metro has a 12-month low of C$87.76 and a 12-month high of C$109.20.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.