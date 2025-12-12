State Street Corp Acquires 46,916 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,143,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,098,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,841,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,992,671,000 after purchasing an additional 123,229 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,307,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,107,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,819,000 after acquiring an additional 232,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $523.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.72 and its 200-day moving average is $531.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

