Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Financial Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Fly-E Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 1.62% 12.29% 2.90% Fly-E Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Motors and Fly-E Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $187.44 billion 0.40 $6.01 billion $4.97 16.25 Fly-E Group $25.43 million 0.29 N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Fly-E Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fly-E Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Motors and Fly-E Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 2 4 14 3 2.78 Fly-E Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $73.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Fly-E Group.

Volatility & Risk

General Motors has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fly-E Group has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Fly-E Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc. engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes. The company also provides accessories and spare parts, including raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, locks, and branded apparel; and upgrade components for wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. It also operates retail stores; and offers repair, maintenance, bodywork, and other value added services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Flushing, New York.

