State Street Corp Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,152,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,458,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $1,181,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,595,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,399,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,987,000 after buying an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.51 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 15.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

