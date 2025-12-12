State Street Corp Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $938,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 477.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $173.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.