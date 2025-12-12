Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,684 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $564,012.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,213,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,939.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 90,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $1,483,947.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,096.82.

On Thursday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 162,794 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $2,992,153.72.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:S opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The firm had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. UBS Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

