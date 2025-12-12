iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stephens set a $173.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $159.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

