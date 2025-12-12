Yvette Kanouff Sells 116,226 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Yvette Kanouff sold 116,226 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $913,536.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,834.08. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yvette Kanouff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 8th, Yvette Kanouff sold 41,163 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $321,071.40.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 291,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
