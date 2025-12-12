Yvette Kanouff Sells 116,226 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Yvette Kanouff sold 116,226 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $913,536.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,834.08. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yvette Kanouff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Yvette Kanouff sold 41,163 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $321,071.40.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 291,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

