State Street Corp Has $851.03 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,602,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $851,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $140,558,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,367 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently -2,440.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

