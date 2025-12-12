Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $927,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,851,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 36.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 671,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,351,000 after buying an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,579,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 605,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 482,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,534,993 shares of company stock worth $126,626,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 125.83%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

