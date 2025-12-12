Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $797,792.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,454.40. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $968,377.14.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
