Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $797,792.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,454.40. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $968,377.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

