State Street Corp Sells 33,951 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,951 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $987,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.42.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $229.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day moving average is $278.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.