State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,779,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $896,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

