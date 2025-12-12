Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $709,587.99 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $709,587.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,346,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,421,501.75. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $731,333.88.

On Friday, December 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $715,001.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $736,840.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $690,362.01.

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $702,961.56.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $81.83.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $7,036,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

