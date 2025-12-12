The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $877,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $189,663,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 1,317,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after buying an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,600.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,224,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $105.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.