State Street Corp Boosts Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

State Street Corp raised its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,014,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at $48,193,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Labcorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $264.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.93. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.