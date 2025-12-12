70,765 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.