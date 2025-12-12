SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.

SDX Energy Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.75 million and a PE ratio of 370.00.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

