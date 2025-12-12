Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.37 and traded as high as GBX 97.90. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 94.10, with a volume of 5,933,598 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 99 to GBX 101 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.
Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 104.99% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.
