Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$1.08. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 1,148,240 shares trading hands.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

