Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.48 and traded as low as GBX 194.50. Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 194.50, with a volume of 6,554 shares changing hands.

VIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 200 to GBX 199 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Value and Indexed Property Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.

The stock has a market cap of £83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 5.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 73.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 earnings per share for the current year.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

