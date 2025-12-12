RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,135.60 and traded as high as GBX 2,235. RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,215, with a volume of 87,675 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,135.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,009.49.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

