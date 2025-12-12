GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.3750. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.5050, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
GigCapital4 Trading Up 1.3%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a P/E ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 0.05.
GigCapital4 Company Profile
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
