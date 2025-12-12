CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.13. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

