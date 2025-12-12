Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,728,061 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,964,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728,061 shares during the quarter. Waystar comprises 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 14.33% of Waystar worth $1,020,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Waystar by 3,883.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,601,000 after buying an additional 3,186,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $46,577,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Waystar by 721.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,202,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,965 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAY shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,657. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $365,048.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,867,702.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 83,372 shares of company stock worth $3,029,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAY opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

