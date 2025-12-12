Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 211,692 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,692 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,282,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,808,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 816,334 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 966,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 773,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,168,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,456,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $189.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Weiss Ratings cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.76.

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

