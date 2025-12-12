FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 12,793 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,485.64. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $150,801.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,973 shares of company stock worth $577,487. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $78.37 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

