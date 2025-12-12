FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,796 Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 117.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,026,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NLY opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.