FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,640 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

CCAP stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $551.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

