FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 403.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 307,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 349,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

