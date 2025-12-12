Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $133.41 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 456,166 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of PayPal worth $133,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 529,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

