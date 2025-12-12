FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 194.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mercury General Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.71. Mercury General had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

