FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at about $210,988,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,991,000 after purchasing an additional 333,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $84,773,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $75,729,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties
In related news, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 1,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,535.84. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,063.20. The trade was a 32.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $373,264.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Millrose Properties Price Performance
MRP opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.00.
Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter.
Millrose Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.76%.
Millrose Properties Company Profile
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
