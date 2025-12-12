FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

