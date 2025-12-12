FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 44,448 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. $CBNA

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,448 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 4.48% of Chain Bridge Bancorp worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBNA shares. Zacks Research cut Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of CBNA stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $35.50.
Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chain Bridge Bancorp
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.