FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 213,711 Shares of California BanCorp $BCAL

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,711 shares during the period. California BanCorp accounts for 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of California BanCorp worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BCAL opened at $19.86 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $641.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

California BanCorp Dividend Announcement

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on California BanCorp

About California BanCorp

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.