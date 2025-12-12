Riverview Bancorp Inc $RVSB Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,306,336 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $53,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $5.37 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVSB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

