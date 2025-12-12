FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $10.30 Million in Towne Bank $TOWN

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 301,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000. Towne Bank accounts for about 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Towne Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Towne Bank by 2,646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,218,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 1st quarter worth $15,584,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter worth $5,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 1,220.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Towne Bank by 56.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $215.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.28 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 15.69%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Towne Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Towne Bank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

