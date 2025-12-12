Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC is FJ Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp makes up about 3.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Old Second Bancorp worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,265 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 996,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 481,302 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,384,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 284,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OSBC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.83. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 18.89%.The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

