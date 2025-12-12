Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Stock Position Lifted by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 4,664 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.36, for a total value of $1,540,799.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,570,851.16. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $337.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $338.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

