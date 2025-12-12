Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 439,565 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.