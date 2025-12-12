Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,081 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $239.20 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $243.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

