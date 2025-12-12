ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
ADEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 23.93%.
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
