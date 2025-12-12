Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 405,879 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,879 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $229,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,464 shares of company stock worth $38,250,488. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

