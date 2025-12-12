Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $204.43 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 72.8% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $204,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,019.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,319.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.