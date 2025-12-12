Ossiam Acquires Shares of 2,077 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Ossiam bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $351.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.83. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.29 and its 200 day moving average is $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

