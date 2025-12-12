Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 8,740 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $449,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,873 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LNG opened at $191.60 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

