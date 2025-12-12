Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LINC

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LINC opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.