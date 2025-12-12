Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,819,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934,613 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $362,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,781,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 883,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 113,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

