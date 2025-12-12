Contrasting ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 3.21% 82.86% 2.79% ANA 6.30% 12.88% 4.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $34.05 billion 0.09 $343.03 million $0.40 3.02 ANA $14.85 billion 0.58 $1.01 billion $0.39 9.38

This table compares Air France-KLM and ANA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ANA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 5 1 1 2.43 ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats ANA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

